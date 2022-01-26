Adele Replaced by Keith Urban for Some of Her Las Vegas Dates

Adele is out and Keith Urban is in ... and it didn't take Caesars Palace long to find a replacement after the singer postponed her Las Vegas residency.

The country music singer says he's just been booked for 5 shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in March and April ... and some of those dates were previously reserved for Adele's shows.

Keith says he's playing the weekends of March 25-26 and April 1-2 ... plus a weekday gig on March 30, and those weekend dates used to be part of Adele's 3-month residency, which is now on ice.

TMZ broke the story ... Adele's Vegas residency is postponed because she's displeased with the production, and not because of her initial claims of a massive COVID outbreak on her crew.

As we told you, our sources said Adele was unhappy with the sound system, choir and various set pieces ... plus other items associated with the show, and the folks at Caesars were "shocked" when she pulled the plug at the last minute.