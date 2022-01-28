Octomom Wishes Happy Birthday to 8 Kids Who Turned 13

Octomom has stunned everyone ... when she gave birth to 8 kids it seemed she could never handle it, but 13 years later she's proved everyone wrong.

Nadya Suleman wished her brood happy birthday this way ... "You are all growing into some of the most kind, humble, grateful and loving human beings I have ever known."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She went on ... "I do not know what I could possibly have done to deserve being blessed so bountifully. I love you ❤️."

Rewind to 2009, when Nadya -- already the mother of 6 -- was artificially inseminated and boy, did it take! Even her doctor suggested it was too much for her to handle, but Nadya was insistent she was up to the task.

It wasn't easy, for sure. Videos surfaced along the way that looked like a home out of control. And, there were money issues as well.

But, it seems Octo's shut down all naysayers, 'cause they seem to be one BIG happy family in a 3-bedroom home in the O.C.