Famous San Francisco 49ers Fans -- Gold Rush!

The NFC Championship is finally here -- and these famous 49ers fans will be cheering when their team takes on the Los Angeles Rams at the SoFi Stadium!

Of course, rapper E-40 is gonna be reppin' the Bay Area -- he's been a hardcore 49ers fan since forever ... and how can we forget the "Niner Gang" song?!

Speaking of forever -- let's take it back to Joe Montana days like "Workaholics" actor Blake Anderson and "Full House" actor Dave Coulier ... who keep it OG with their vintage 49ers fits.

Not all 49ers fans are from SF, though ... "The Vampires Diaries" actress Phoebe Tonkin (who's from Australia), Aaron Paul -- an Idaho native -- and NY actress Hayden Panettiere rock the red and gold on a regular.

Even Mr. Yeahhhh himself, Lil Jon -- who's from Atlanta -- has been spotted showing love for the Niners ... sorry, Falcons.

And, get this ... Miranda Cosgrove is from Los Angeles but the "iCarly" star is staying loyal to the 49ers. Granted, the Rams did just move to L.A. in 2016.

There's also the couples that cheer together -- actress Katharine McPhee and her hubby David Foster plus Sabina Gadecki Rich and Tyler Rich.