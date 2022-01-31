Bob Saget's Celeb Friends Pack Comedy Store Memorial Show

Bob Saget's still bringing laughs to one of standup comedy's meccas -- The Comedy Store hosted the late comedian's family and famous friends as they celebrated his life and career.

The iconic West Hollywood club was packed with some huge names Sunday night ... Chris Rock, Jim Carrey, Jackson Browne, John Mayer, John Stamos and Jeff Ross were just a few on the guest list.

Bob's daughters Aubrey and Lara arrived together... and, of course, his widow Kelly Rizzo was there too.

The Comedy Store posted about the memorial days prior, and only a limited number of tickets were available to the public for the show.

Not only did the night celebrate Saget's life, but it also served as a fundraiser for the Scleroderma Research Foundation ... an organization Bob poured his time, effort and money into for decades, after his sister died from the disease in 1994.

Bob served on the board of the foundation ... and became a champion for awareness and research.