Guess Who This Stylish Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this stylish sweetheart was a marvelous addition to any genre of film, she was just another posin' pipsqueak all dressed up for the camera in Sacramento, California.

This little lady got her start at a young age when she starred alongside Beverley Mitchell in a speedy Disney Channel original movie. Later, she continued to have featured roles in some of the most beloved comedy films ... such as "13 Going On 30" and "Trainwreck."