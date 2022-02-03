T-Pain Says We Should Stop Celebrating Black History for Just One Month

Play video content TMZ.com

T-Pain is not here for folks celebrating Black History Month -- instead, he says Black people should always be recognized in history, and the rash of HBCU bomb threats prove the nation's still too divided.

When we caught up with rapper/producer at LAX he shared his thoughts about the bomb threats this week at more than a dozen Historically Black Colleges and Universities ... just as BHM was beginning.

To T-Pain, this sorta harassment is, unfortunately, normal -- as he points out, Black students have been blocked from getting educations, in different ways, for hundreds of years.

He says the only way these things will stop is if "we [Black people] make our own s**t" ... adding the fact that just 'cause it's an HBCU, doesn’t mean it’s owned by Black folks.

As far as the kids at these schools, Pain says stay strong... and for everybody else, the rapper says we should all stop celebrating BHM completely.

He says he doesn't think we should just have one month of Black History. Instead, he says "we want to be a part of history, not just one month of it."