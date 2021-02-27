Actor Aldis Hodge Zoom-Bombed By Racists During Black History Month Event

Play video content

A zoom celebration of Black History Month was interrupted by some racists who hurled the n-word for all to hear, but, as host Aldis Hodge said, were too cowardly to show their faces.

"Straight Outta Compton" star Aldis, along with Reginald Johnson and Malyia McNaughton, were on the call when an uninvited guest blurted out, "Aldis Hodge, my n*****. I heard you're like a famous actor, my guy."

Aldis and company kept their cool as they tried to boot the disembodied racist from the room.

Malyia then resumes the conversation, talking about the importance of Black History Month, when another voice chimes in, "When's white history month?"

At that point, the co-hosts decided to address the haters. After another uninvited guest hurls the n-word, Aldis lowers the boom, saying, "If you're brave enough to speak to me in such a callous way, I would love to see your face so we can speak face to face."

Of course, the invitation is not accepted, and Aldis labels the racists "cowards."