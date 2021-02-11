Congressman Tom Emmer Appears Upside-Down on Zoom During Hearing

Play video content

Congressman Tom Emmer's the latest grown man to get burned by the novelty settings on Zoom, but just like the kitten lawyer before him ... he tried to power through it.

When the Minnesota Representative called in for a House Financial Services Committee hearing, he appeared upside-down. That didn't stop Tom from plowing ahead about COVID and the economy, but Chairwoman Maxine Waters cut him off and asked ... "Are you okay?"

That's when someone else hilariously exclaimed, "You're upside-down, Tom," which revealed Congressman Emmer knew that he was ... but didn't know how to fix it.

It's the second time this week a Zoom mishap's gone viral, and of course, the other participants at the House hearing let Tom know about it ... referencing the recent virtual court proceeding in which a Texas lawyer appeared as a cat.

Much like Tom, the lawyer was willing to ignore the elephant kitten in the room and proceed with the hearing ... saying, "I'm here live; I'm not a cat."