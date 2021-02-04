Defendant Hits on Judge in Bail Hearing, Hilariously Strikes Out

Play video content

They don't teach this in law school, but they do in playas school -- a Florida man turning on the charm with an attractive judge only to fall flat on his face.

Demetrius Lewis appeared in Judge Tabitha Blackmon's Fort Lauderdale courtroom Thursday for his bail hearing. Due to COVID, it was held remotely, but Lewis was still determined to kick some game to the Judge.

He opened with, "Judge you so gorgeous. I just had to tell you. I love you, I love you." Yeah, Lewis poured it on pretty thick, and actually got a smile out of Judge Blackmon ... who seemed receptive. But, watch the video ... seconds later she totally burst his bubble.

Lewis is facing charges of attempted burglary and ecstasy possession, and also got vocal during the prosecutor's remarks, blurting out, "Whaaat??!!" Yes, just like Lil Jon.

Entertaining for sure, but he might wanna let a lawyer do the talking. Judge Blackmon set his bail at $5,000 ... and Romeo's still sitting in jail.