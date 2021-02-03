Kyle Rittenhouse Accused of Violating Bond, Prosecutors Want $200k Increase

Exclusive

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen charged with homicide in the Kenosha, WI killings, isn't complying with his bond ... according to prosecutors, who want him to pay $200k more.

The State of Wisconsin claims Rittenhouse is no longer living at the address listed with the court, and has failed to update it within 48 hours of moving ... which violates the conditions of his bond.

Prosecutors claim Rittenhouse has not lived where he claims he's living since at least mid-December -- based on an investigation by Kenosha PD -- and has failed to provide the court with his current address for weeks.

According to legal docs ... this means the court can't effectively monitor his whereabouts.

Further, the State claims Rittenhouse has no incentive to comply with his bond conditions because neither he nor his family had to come up with his $2 million bond ... rather the money came from a "dubious Internet fundraising campaign."

Prosecutors claim Rittenhouse, therefore, has no financial stake, and doesn't care to follow the rules ... which they say he demonstrated by hitting up a bar last month, allegedly hanging with Proud Boys members and flashing white supremacy hand signs.

The State of Wisconsin's asking the judge to increase Rittenhouse's bond by another $200k in an attempt to get him to take it more seriously.

As you'll recall ... Rittenhouse is charged over the killing of 2 protesters and wounding a 3rd during the civil unrest in Kenosha that exploded following Jacob Blake's shooting. Video allegedly shows him shooting 2 of the 3 people before walking right past police.