What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Don't let these two almost identical images of Drew Barrymore ruffle your feathers! Put your animal instincts to the test as you search for all the sneaky switches in these fowl photos!

The A-list actress -- and host of 'The Drew Barrymore Show' -- was seen out and about in the streets of New York City filming a sketch last month ... and we have made a few changes to the original poultry pic! Don't be a chicken as you hunt for the differences in these two super similar snaps!