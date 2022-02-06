Kristi Yamaguchi -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!
2/6/2022 12:30 AM PT
Kristi Yamaguchi deserves the gold medal for these good looks!
Here's the 20-year-old version of the figure skater during the medal ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Albertville, France back in 1992 (left). She had become the world champion by winning the gold medal for her talents ... becoming the first Asian American woman to do so.
And, 30 years later ... the now 50-year-old elite athlete still showing her support for the USA team on Instagram as they gear up for the 2022 Winter Olympics Games in Beijing, China this weekend (right).
She sticks the landing!
The question is ...