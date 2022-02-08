Joe Rogan Calls N-Word Video 'Political Hit Job,' but Relieved After Apology

But Glad I Got to Address It

Fresh off his apology for repeatedly using the n-word, Joe Rogan says he's a victim ... because that compilation video was only put together as a "political hit job," and yet, he's found a silver lining.

Joe Rogan says he's feeling "relief" after apologizing for a viral video showing him use a racial slur on past episodes of his podcast.



"That video had always been out there. This is a political hit job."https://t.co/lkg0TEfwkg pic.twitter.com/ODPlYrld4j — Mediaite (@Mediaite) February 9, 2022 @Mediaite

The latest episode of the "Joe Rogan Experience" dropped Tuesday, and opened with Joe expressing "relief" a few days after posting his lengthy mea culpa. Joe admits the video showing him saying the full, uncensored epithet on his podcast was "good, because it makes me address some s**t I wish wasn't out there."

Play video content @joerogan / Instagram

While comedian Akaash Singh gave JR props for admitting his mistake, Rogan clearly questions the motives of the people who resurfaced the old clips.

What's interesting is ... Joe isn't shying away from racial controversies. He dove right in again, openly questioning fellow comedian Awkwafina for finally addressing criticism she's faced for using a so-called "blaccent."