Say Goodbye To Power Outages Once And For All

When it comes to emergencies, you can't prepare for everything. However, thanks to modern technology, you can come close. So, if you're worried about natural disasters and power outages, you need to know about the Renogy LYCAN 5000 Power Box.

The Renogy LYCAN 5000 Power Box is an all-in-one energy storage system specially designed to supply power during emergencies, power outages, or to provide power for off-grid living. With a 4.8kWh capacity, a continuous output of 3500W, and peak power of up to 7000W, the LYCAN delivers reliable power to most home appliances. And, perhaps best of all, it can be charged using either a standard AC outlet, solar panels, or both!

The LYCAN 5000 Power Box is equipped with state-of-the-art Renogy LiFePO4 batteries with a lifespan of 4500 cycles. Used once a day, these batteries will last up to 10 years without dropping below 80% capacity.

Plus, the LYCAN is equipped with circuit breakers and surge protection devices. This prevents the influence of overvoltage, overload, and lightning strikes on the equipment to ensure not only your safety but the safety of your devices. Additionally, advanced pure sine wave technology provides quality AC equivalent to grid power which will protect the lifespan of your electronics and appliances.

To reap the maximum benefits of the LYCAN and achieve its fastest charging time (an hour from 0% to 80-percent), simply connect the power box to both solar panels and AC outlets simultaneously. Additionally, you can monitor the LYCAN's charging and discharging status with accuracy and convenience in real-time thanks to the DC Home App.

This 24/7 uninterrupted power supply is designed to keep you and your family going when a power outage occurs for any reason. So, stay connected with the LYCAN 5000 Power Box.