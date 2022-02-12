Dave Portnoy Tees Off On Roger Goodell ... 'One of the Great Criminals, Villains'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Time heals all wounds, right?? Not when it comes to Dave Portnoy and Roger Goodell ... 'cause the Barstool Sports founder tells TMZ Sports he still hates the NFL commish with a burning passion.

Pres -- who is by far Goodell's biggest critic -- says the beef was rejuvenated after Barstool tried to purchase the naming rights to the Buffalo Bills' stadium ... and Goodell seemingly intervened.

"So, we tried to do that last year, and I thought we were going to have a chance to do it," Dave said at Saddle Ranch in L.A.

"And, it sounds like maybe the NFL, Roger Goodell, one of the great criminals, villains, dictators of all time tried to step in and put an end to that."

Portnoy says he still wants the naming rights, though ... as he loves the people of Buffalo and would "make the move in a heartbeat" if the opportunity presented itself.

But, that's not something Dave thinks will actually happen ... as long as Goodell is the commish.

"Again, Roger Goodell, he’s a real bad guy," Dave says. "I'm not even joking. Everything he says is not the truth, and I think he hates us."

"We can’t force someone to sell us the name rights, but if they named the price we would pay it."

Portnoy did, however, say he would be willing to sit down with the commish to "hash things out."