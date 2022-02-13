Snoop Dogg -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

After all these years, Snoop Dogg is still looking smokin'!

Here's the 22-year-old version of the famous rapper posing with his award at the MTV Awards after winning Best Rap Video in New York City back in 1994 (left).

And, 28 years later ... The now 50-year-old hip-hop icon -- who will be headlining at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show this weekend with an ensemble of music legends, including Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem -- was posing for a photo on Instagram in Los Angeles a few weeks ago (right).

Drop it like it's hot!

The question is ...