These Next Gen Wireless Earbuds Are The Upgrade You Deserve

2/17/2022 9:15 AM PT

Isn't it great how technology just keeps on innovating and improving? We're living during a great time in history (technologically speaking anyway). And, you should fully embrace it.

With this next generation of Naztech True Wireless, the Xpods are going Pro with a superior sound that makes music and phone calls sound phenomenal, and they're only $69.99. These are the wireless earbuds you need and you definitely deserve the upgrade.

They have customizable tips that form a noise-isolating seal on the smaller earbuds, with precision-tuned drivers for rich acoustics. But, that's not all — enjoy the latest Bluetooth technology for solid connectivity and two microphones with better-than-ever voice capture technology so your conversations are always crystal-clear. Intuitive touch sensors make navigation easy as pie.

Get up to 25 hours of total playtime with the portable wireless charging case. Choose from classic white or stand out a little bit with a deep teal shade.

Only $69.99 will get you these extraordinary Naztech True Wireless Earbuds and Charging Case when you buy now. Treat yourself and get both colorways.

Prices subject to change.

