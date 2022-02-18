This NASA-Inspired Odor Eliminator is Pure Magic

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Keep every room in the house smelling fresh and clean...once you get your hands on the VentiFresh Plus. Pay only $58.99 (Reg. $84) and save $25 off with this amazing deal.

This innovative way to banish bad smells and reduce germs was inspired by NASA's use of photocatalyst technology in the International Space Station. Yes, we mean the one and only NASA. And, yes, it's THAT advanced.

Here's how it operates: The UV catalyst core with the UVC upgrade inside the VentiFresh Plus decomposes odor through the process of natural photosynthesis and produces clean air. If that didn't make sense, that's ok — just know that it works like a charm!

About the size of a lemon, the VentiFresh Plus is small, portable, and easy to use. Take it anywhere so you always have fresh and clean air surrounding you. It's ideal for eliminating bad smells from cat litter, shoes, food, and all other types of microbes that produce unpleasant fumes.

Save $25 when you buy now. You deserve to breathe fresh air at all times!