Horrifying Dashcam Video Shows Inside View of Semi-Truck Going Off Bridge

Dashcam footage from the Clark Memorial Bridge crash shows just how terrifying the ordeal was for the driver on the inside ... who was left dangling over the Ohio River.

Check it out ...new video that just got released shows truck driver Sydney Thomas making her way down the Kentucky bridge when a regular pickup truck swerves out of its lane to avoid a stalled out electric vehicle -- crashing into Thomas' semi-truck.

As Sydney's vehicle veers off course, it blows through the bridge's side railing ... with the front end of the truck left dangling 100 feet above the river. A distressed Sydney calls out for help ... which eventually came, as she was left dangling for 45 minutes after the collision.

As we previously reported, Louisville firefighters responded to the scene ... risking their own lives to conduct a daring rescue of Sydney. The rescue squad had one crew member repel off the side of the bridge, making his way down to the cab of the truck ... where he successfully pulled Sydney out and lifted her to safety.

The driver of the pickup has reportedly been charged with 4 counts of wanton endangerment -- as well as 1 count of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

While he's been accused of speeding, his attorney has defended the incident -- saying it was just an everyday traffic accident ... highlighting there were no serious injuries or deaths.