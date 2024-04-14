Video Shows Good Samaritan Run Down After Trying to Stop Carjacker

Play video content

A man in North Carolina paid the ultimate price after trying to stop a carjacking ... with the driver running him over and killing him in a now-viral video.

The video -- which hit social media just this weekend though the incident took place last month -- sees a Lumberton, NC man in a reflective construction vest come up to the side of a tow truck and point what looks to be a gun at another man.

Gunshots pop off ... and, though it's hard to tell, it seems the two men are exchanging gunfire because the man outside the truck doesn't stand still and fire.

The truck reverses quickly, speeding away from the man in the vest who is milling about in the street ... when the truck comes rushing back at him, hitting him.

The man goes flying in the air while the tow truck drives away from the scene of the crash. People scream and sirens can be heard before the video cuts out.

Like we said, the incident took place last month with suspect Ricky Alex Driggers reportedly charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted common law robbery among other charges.

Lumberton Police identified the victim as Jonathan Adam Lecompte ... one of several Good Samaritans they say tried to stop the carjacking. Authorities say Lecompte was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

He was 38.