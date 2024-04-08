Smash-and-Grab Car Incident Caught on Dashcam, Woman Screams For Help

Play video content Storyful

A poor, unsuspecting woman becoming the target of a ruthless carjacking in the Bay Area -- the footage of which is just now surfacing ... all heard in terrifying dashcam footage.

Check out the clip ... you can hear Caroline, a resident of Vallejo, CA letting out shrieks of terror and telling the suspects to leave her alone after they smashed the glass of her passenger car window earlier this month.

You can hear a bit of a back-and-forth scuffle ... which law enforcement sources tell TMZ was a result of Caroline fiercely gripping onto her purse as the suspects tried to unsuccessfully make off with it.

As you can see from her clip, Caroline's fight-or-flight instincts kick in and she steps on the accelerator and zooms through the intersection, despite the red light and honking cars.

Caroline later shared footage of the extensive damage done to her passenger seat's window -- with shards of glass scattered into her purse.

We've confirmed this happened at 8:30 AM on April 2 ... and the suspects managed to slip away. So far, there have been no arrests, but cops have some leads and are following up.

Caroline has come forward to say the 2 suspects were decked out in ski masks ... so with their identities concealed, catching those culprits might be an even trickier task.