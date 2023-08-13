Flash Mob Hits Nordstrom in Brazen Smash-And-Grab Looting

Play video content

A brazen smash-and-grab went down Saturday in the San Fernando Valley, when around 50 folks stormed a Nordstrom store and looted the place nearly dry.

A number of the looters were masked and wearing hoodies, which makes it look premeditated.

People were grabbing everything that wasn't nailed down ... clothes, purses, everything they could carry. It was almost like watching "Supermarket Sweep," except they weren't grabbing cans of soup.

The looters hit a very well trafficked complex -- the Westfield Topanga Mall, so it was particularly stunning it went down there.

These flash mobs have been hard at work in the L.A. area, most recently at the Yves Saint Laurent store at Glendale's Brand Mall. Looters took around $300k worth of merch.

In both cases looters fled in numerous vehicles.