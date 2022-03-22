Jewelry Store Hit in Brazen Smash-and-Grab Robbery

This is a first ... a Bev Hills jewelry store was hit by robbers who smashed the window that displayed super expensive bling right in the middle of the day and made off with everything inside.

It went down at Luxury Jewels of Beverly Hills just after 1 PM. The store was open when 5 people showed up and took some kind of instrument to the window, shattering it .... the thieves grabbed everything in the showcase and took off.

A source at the Beverly Hills PD tells TMZ they have never seen such a brazen robbery like this ... even with all the smash-and-grabs around town.

Play video content

The robbers never went inside ... they just took what was in the display window and split.