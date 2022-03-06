Bay Area Walgreens Thief Gets Into Food Fight with Customer

Another brazen display of thievery at a Walgreens went down this week in the Bay Area -- but the difference now ... someone actually tried doing something, with nutritious help.

Check out this wild video of a guy literally going behind the checkout counter at one of these drug stores in the Richmond District of SF -- where these types of smash and grab thefts have become all too common ... with little to no resistance by anyone there.

Another shoplifter at a Walgreens in Richmond Ca, thief throws bananas and an angry customer upset by his stealing. Biden's America 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/zNjn9Sdsbe — Lexit (@LexitMovement1) March 4, 2022 @LexitMovement1

Per usual, the dude is having his way back there ... snatching up whatever he can and throwing it in a bag, all while the staff standby and call 911 right next to him.

However, this time ... it looks like somebody was sick of playing bystander and wanted to get in the mix a bit, to at least let the thief know -- hey, this isn't cool ... and also, screw you! And so ... they got into a food fight of sorts, with fruit being the first weapon of choice.

Another Walgreens in the bay area in California is hit by a group of thieves pic.twitter.com/Mhi2qQkTfq — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 27, 2022 @libsoftiktok

The crook and customer trade banana blows, and eventually ... the former throws what appear to be cookies before getting out of Dodge. It's kinda funny, but also surreal.

BTW, this is far from the only incident like this that's occurred at a Walgreens -- not just in the Bay, but across the country it seems ... as thieves seem to have figured out the retail giant will literally not do a thing to stop anyone, as it's against their shoplifting policy.

Should this Walgreens security guard in San Francisco be fired? Honestly, if I saw a thief literally roll into the store I wouldn’t even try to snatch the loot, like he did. My life is too precious to possibly lose it over petty theft! pic.twitter.com/cpOGxRnZ0y — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) June 15, 2021 @ThePerezHilton

All they'll do is call the cops, but by the time they show ... a lot of these folks are long gone. Even the hired security guards have orders not to interfere -- and it's becoming untenable, as Walgreens has recently announced mass store closures, citing these hits as a partial reason.