Kentucky Truck Driver Dangles Over River From Bridge, Rescue On Camera

Play video content Fox News

An absolute nightmare situation unfolded for one semi-truck driver, who found himself dangling off a Kentucky bridge Friday ... quite literally teetering on the edge of disaster.

You gotta see this wild clip ... a truck cabin and part of its trailer hung over the freezing Ohio River following a collision on the Clark Memorial Bridge -- but the Louisville emergency crew were on it like lightning ... risking their own lives to pull the driver to safety.

The rescue squad swung into action, quite literally -- with one crew member repelling off the side of the bridge like some kind of superhero. This is honestly the kind of stuff you see in movies.

As you can see from the dramatic footage, he manages to get the driver outta the vehicle, and carefully works them both back up to the safety of the bridge by 12.45 PM.

Despite the chaos on the bridge, no other vehicles got tangled up in the mess ... and police confirmed that nobody thankfully was seriously hurt from this ... or worse.

Looks like both sides of the bridge are currently shut down as they officially wrap up this whole rescue operation ... and clear out the scene completely. Makes sense -- you wanna get this buttoned up before opening up the roads again.

Safe to say ... it's a miracle this didn't end up being worse than it was -- of course, thanks to the courage and quick thinking of the emergency crew. Mad props to them!!

Play video content TMZ Studios