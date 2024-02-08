New Video Shows Shocking Moment Train Obliterates Semi-Truck

Play video content Storyful

An Ohio truck driver is lucky to be alive after his 18-wheeler got crushed by a speeding railroad train as he dashed away in a nick of time!

The dramatic, near-death collision involving the large train and big rig was captured on video Wednesday morning in the small village of Versailles, OH.

Check it out ... the driver of the semi-truck pulled up to the tracks, stopping in the path of the oncoming train. Simultaneously, the electronic safety barrier was lowering with its arm hitting the top of the truck in a jerky motion.

The driver suddenly realized the truck cabin was about to get hit by the train screaming toward him at a high rate of speed.

Quickly, he tried to put the truck in reverse to get out of harm's way, but it was too late.

So, he jumped out of the cabin, pausing for a moment next to the truck before turning and running for his life.

Moments later, the train barreled into the cab, completely demolishing the front end of the truck. As the train made impact, you can hear two men filming the incident react in horror, blurting out, "Oh no! Oh no!"

Miraculously, no one was seriously injured. The Village of Versailles Ohio Emergency Medical Service issued a statement, explaining that "all occupants of the semi and train were accounted for and uninjured." Paramedics evaluated two people at the scene and released them without further medical assistance.