New Video Shows Wild Train Crash in Texas, Destroys Pickup Truck

A speeding freight train obliterated a pickup truck standing on the tracks in Texas ... and video of the collision is just INSANE.

Check out the wild footage showing the massive train barreling down the railway in Odessa and slamming into the unoccupied Ford truck on Wednesday morning.

As you can see, the truck literally exploded at the moment of impact as the train kept rolling down the tracks. No one was injured.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the truck wound up on the tracks after it collided with a Honda minivan earlier that day.

In the vehicle accident, the minivan driver was killed while a passenger was hospitalized in critical condition, DPS says. The truck driver was in stable condition at the hospital.