Wild Crash Video of Car Flying Over CA Highway, Smashes Down But Driver Lives

The 'Fast and Furious' crew's got nothing on this driver ... who is miraculously alive after her car flew through the air -- nearly clipping power lines -- and crashed back down on a highway.

The video was captured by the dash camera of another driver who had impeccable timing. Last Wednesday, they were driving on Highway 99 in Yuba City, CA ... when suddenly a white compact vehicle came flying over an embankment!!!

It looked exactly like a scene out of 'Dukes of Hazzard' -- but there's was added danger from power lines!!! Yeah, the car appears to have threaded the needle, narrowly missing the lines as it flew, flipped and smashed down onto the highway.

The family whose camera captured the scene immediately called 911, and cops say the driver was taken to a hospital for treatment. Not only did she survive, but we're told she walked out of the hospital after somehow suffering only minor injuries.

Police tell us alcohol was not a factor. An eyewitness told Sacramento's CBS13 the car had sped by his business moments before it failed to maneuver a sharp turn. Instead, it went off the road, up the embankment and into the air.