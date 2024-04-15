Doorbell Video Shows Car Going Airborne and Crashing Into a House

Play video content Storyful

It's not every day a car flies through the air and lands inside a house, and it's even less common that it's captured on video -- but here we are!!!

According to Storyful, the wild crash was one hell of a wakeup call ... going down at 6:30 AM in Jurupa Valley, CA -- and this doorbell video shows a black sedan flying high above to 2 parked pickup trucks before crashing into the side of a house.

Check it out ... you can see and hear the sedan speeding quickly through the residential area before hitting a curb -- which results in the car getting some serious air, and then it smashes through the garage door. It finally comes to rest on top of one of the pickup trucks.

Richard Hernandez, who shared the doorbell cam footage, told Storyful the driver lost control after trying to make a left-hand turn at a high speed ... resulting in the catastrophe.

The Riverside County Fire Department told the outlet first responders arrived at the scene not long after the crash ... and the driver was able to safely exit their vehicle before being taken to the hospital.

While the collision caused major damage to the home ... the driver reportedly walked away with minor to moderate injuries. Thankfully, no residents from the home were injured in the crash.