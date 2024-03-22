Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Porsche Flips Through Air in Wild Michigan Accident, Caught on Video

Porsche in Michigan Multiple Flips in Air, Skips on Pavement ... Three Injured, Car Wrecked

3/22/2024 9:52 AM PT
A Porsche recently went flying through the air -- skipping like a stone for a couple hundred feet -- before landing in a shopping center parking lot ... and it was all caught on video.

Surveillance footage from Ann Arbor, Michigan has surfaced -- capturing a wild accident from last week that shows the sports car racing along a road when it seemingly hits some object -- and begins a long sequence of flying, bouncing and smashing its way through a gas station and an adjacent parking lot before finally coming to a rest.

Like we said ... the footage is absolutely bonkers, and more surprising -- nobody died.

Watch for yourself ... the Porsche pops up and twists to its side, smacking on the ground and bouncing numerous times before landing -- right side up -- hundreds of feet down the road.

Video of the crash site hours later on Sunday, March 16 shows the car still sitting in the parking lot ... and the damage the car seemed to do to the asphalt and in the gas station it went careening through.

Ann Arbor police posted an update about the crash as well -- saying officers arrived on the scene and found three individuals after the crash, two 19-year-old females with minor injuries and one 20-year-old male who was transported to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Cops say speed and alcohol seem to have been factors in the car crash, and they say they are still investigating the incident.

Given the state of the car ... it's a miracle everyone survived the tumbling crash.

