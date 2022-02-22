Guess Who This Mullet Man Turned Into!

Before this cute little kid with a full flowing mullet was lending his Hollywood grade hair to some impressive television and movie projects, he was just another cool kid growing up while struggling with the duality of business in the front ... and party in the back.

If you're still having a hard time deciding who this mini man with a Mississippi mudflap is, you should cut into some of their growing entertainment projects including "Riverdale," "The Sun Is Also A Star" and "American Horror Story."