Show Off Your Digital Art With the Tokenframe NFT Display

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You have digital art. Now it's time to bring it into your personal space, whether it's your home, office, or gallery with Tokenframe NFT Display.

As the NFT community continues to grow, it's important to find ways to display your art for you to see daily and enjoy, and for others to enjoy as well.

All you have to do is plug in the Tokenframe, scan the QR code to connect it, access your wallet, and cast your NFT. It's easy as pie. Multiple Tokenframes can be connected throughout your home so you can display as many NFTs as you want.

Sign in via Metamask, Fortmatic, or WalletConnect to access your NFT Gallery. All of these are integrated into the Tokenframe app. What's more, you can cast your NFTs to any Tokenframe connected to the app and control the features of your NFT, like the border color and width, the art fill and fit, and so much more.

Each TBLTP Tokenframe comes in real wooden frames with non-fungible woodgrain and custom, anti-glare screens featuring 1080p resolution for a sharp and detailed display. Experience the full force of your NFTs thanks to built-in stereo speakers and headphone jacks.

The Tokenframe displays are available in 10" for $283, 21.5" for $727, and 32" for $949.