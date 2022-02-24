Prinz von Anhalt Doesn't Want Son After 'Adults Adopting Adults' Canceled

"Adults Adopting Adults" -- the show featuring Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt and his new son -- is off the air after just 3 episodes ... and now he's ready to cancel the adoption too!!!

Prinz von Anhalt tells TMZ adopting Kevin Feucht was just something he did for the show. He's already legally adopted him, but says he wants to reverse the process.

It's kinda tragic for Kevin, who's getting kicked to the curb due to TV ratings, essentially. A&E has said the show's ratings were just too low to continue airing the remaining episodes.

Prinz, who is Zsa Zsa Gabor's widower, tells us he hasn't broken the bad news to Kevin yet, but plans to do so very soon.

How quickly things change ... just 10 days ago we spoke to Prinz and Kevin in Bev Hills, and Dad said he wanted Kev to quickly crank out some grandkids, but it sounds like that won't be a factor anymore.

Even then, the adoption was on shaky ground. Anhalt said he'd pull the plug if Kevin didn't pull his weight in their relationship. Turns out the bigger issue was pulling a TV audience.

One other issue ... Prinz tells us Kevin was planning to take a trip to Africa with his GF instead of building a connection with his newly adoptive father.

Bottom line -- he feels like Kevin isn't committed to him or taking over the family trust.

'Adults Adopting' actually featured several other families, besides von Anhalt, and one of which viewers found creepy and off-putting.

Danny Huff and wife Christy were trying to adopt an adult for the second time, after initially trying with an 18-year-old woman, but having it fall through when Danny formed romantic feelings towards her.