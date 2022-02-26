What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

You don't have to be in Gotham to take a crack at solving some crimes ... flap your way into these similar shots of "The Batman" hunk Robert Pattinson and try to track down the elusive switches that have been added to the almost identical pictures.

The Bruce Wayne actor was spotted out in London while doing press for his new action film ... and now it's up to you to dig through your utility belt and try to figure out what changes have been made to the photos of the caped crusader!