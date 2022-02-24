Guess Who This Blue-Eyed Boy Turned Into!
2/24/2022 12:01 AM PT
Before this bouncing little boy with piercing blue eyes was shooting looks into the lens' of big-name Hollywood productions, he was just another cute little kid with a bright future growing up in Germany before growing up stateside in Maryland.
If you need some more help taking a guess at the strapping young man in corduroy overalls ... take a glance at some of his notable television credits including "Pretty Little Liars" and "Chicago Med."
Peer into this adorable throwback baby pic and try your best to guess which star is in the sweet shot!