SAG Awards Winners Show Support for Ukraine and Condemn Russia

The actors who took center stage at Sunday night's SAG Awards leaned in hard to voice support for Ukraine, and condemn Russia for its unbridled aggression.

"Succession" star Brian Cox, whose show won for Best TV Drama Ensemble, launched into rousing support for the Ukrainians, and noted everyone in the room had a connection, because President Zelensky was himself an actor before being elected to head the country.

Leslie Odom Jr., Fran Drescher, Michael Keaton and others also had laudatory words for the Ukrainian people and their fighting forces.

Lady Gaga voiced her support for the Ukrainian people before the show began, saying, "I am just really honored to be here. This is a beautiful night where we all get to celebrate art together and celebrate each other. There's so much going on in the world and my heart goes out to Ukraine. I think tonight we should all really sit in the gratitude of this."

Michael Douglas wore a blue-and-yellow pocket square -- the colors of the Ukrainian flag, making it clear it was not a shout-out to the Los Angeles Rams.

This is a unique moment in Hollywood ... where actors typically take stands which are embraced by half the country but not so much the other half ... this felt like the unity following 9/11, where the sentiments reflected the sentiment of, dare we say, the entire country.