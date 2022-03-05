Celebrity Mustaches -- Hollywood's Growing Trend!

It's March and every year the upper lips of millions of eager growers sprout a lack-luster attempt at a lip warmer for Mustache March.

Move over Steve Harvey, Hulk Hogan and Dr. Phil ... there's a new batch of iconic celebrity soup strainers that have begun to grow on the top lips of some of your favorite famous faces.

Jacob Elordi's euphoric growth, Justin Bieber's pop of color, Tom Holland's webbie whiskers, Pete Davidson's hilarious stubble and Anderson .Paak's pencil-thin style are just a few of the biggest ... and baddest ... crumb catchers in the game.