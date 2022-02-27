Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!
2/27/2022 12:01 AM PT
Underneath this stretched-out snap is a phenomenal actress who is taking the film and television world by storm.
This warped-out woman got her start in TV as a child star who shook audiences up by showcasing the greatness of all her talents combined ... she can sing, dance and act with ease!
Now, this fashion mogul and celebrity personality has become a household name ever since she was cast in an Oscar-nominated sci-fi film set in space. Meanwhile, she never comes up short with her performances in a gritty high school drama dealing with drug abuse streaming on HBO.