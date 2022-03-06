Nick Offerman & Megan Mullally Flip Off Putin at Spirit Awards

Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally made sure to get a dig in against Vladimir Putin during the Spirit Awards this weekend -- using not just their words ... but their digits too.

The husband and wife duo are cohosting Sunday's award show, and toward the top of the show ... they sent out a message of solidarity, sending everyone there on the ground their best wishes.

Mullaly then added, "I think we speak for everyone here when we say we are hoping for a quick and peaceful resolution. Specifically, f*** off and go home Putin."

NO followed up by saying, "We hope Putin f**** off and goes home and to that end let’s all join together with a Spirit Awards salute to Putin" -- and then threw up his middle finger to the camera ... with MM following suit.

It looks like some audience members did the same, including Kristen Stewart ... who was caught on camera doing the same when the shot cut to her in her seat.

Unfortunately, a video clip of the awesome moment doesn't seem to exist online -- IFC is carrying the broadcast, and they didn't post it as a standalone segment. Still, it's encouraging to see Hollywood has Ukraine at their forefront of their minds as awards season carries on.