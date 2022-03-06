Ukrainian Woman Shot and Killed Delivering Food to Dog Shelter

A Ukrainian woman was killed trying to save dogs that were abandoned during the war.

Anastasiia Yalanskaya was delivering dog food to a shelter outside Kyiv, when she was shot and killed by Russian troops. Her family believes the shooting was intentional ... that Anastasiia was targeted by members of the Russian military.

Two other volunteers were also killed.

The town where this happened -- Bucha -- has been the site of unrelenting aggression by the Russian army ... with daily bombings.

She posted a photo of her in a car next to bags of dog food she intended to deliver ... the Insta post went up just hours before Anastasiia was shot and killed.

The attack occurred while she was still in her car ... having just delivered the food. The car was bullet-ridden.

Anastasiia's husband said, "She was one of the best human beings I knew. She was committed to help, to help her friends and relatives and whoever needed help."