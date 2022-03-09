Selma Blair Gets Restraining Order Against BF After His Domestic Violence Arrest

Selma Blair got an order of protection against her boyfriend, claiming he attacked her ... this after he was arrested for felony domestic violence with corporal injury.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Selma and Ronald Carlson were in a long-term relationship that recently ended. Ronald went to her home on February 22 to drop off a TV set. Selma told him she had been medicated all day to treat her Multiple Sclerosis and was feeling ill. She says he got frustrated and screamed at her, "You f**ked up, you can't do anything, you can't love anybody, you're f**king useless, you cripple." She says he went on to say, "I don't f**king deserve this, I can do so much better than you."

Selma claims Ronald became enraged and lunged at her, jumped on top of her body while she was lying on the sofa, grabbed her by the neck "and strangled her, throttling her and shaking her head and shoulders aggressively."

According to the docs, Selma says she stuck her fingers into his eyes and mouth and he responded by covering her mouth and face with his hands. She says she was unable to breathe and lost consciousness. Police came to their house and when they interviewed Selma, she says her nose began to bleed heavily and she lost consciousness again.

Ronald was arrested for felony domestic violence with corporal injuries. The police obtained a 5-day restraining order against Ronald, prohibiting him from going near Selma. She then had her lawyer go to court and obtained a temporary restraining order.

Ronald filed a petition for a restraining order today against Selma -- 15 days after the incident -- he says when he was at her home she asked him to sit next to her. He claims they had both been ill so he declined to get next to her, at which point she became "angry and antagonistic." He says she got in his face and said, "Your daughter is a f**king loser."