BTS Show in South Korea Bans Standing and Singing, Fans Use Clappers
3/10/2022 8:45 AM PT
BTS fans had to get innovative in how to celebrate their favorite band -- with standing, singing and shouting prohibited at a recent concert -- but they were still able to bring the noise.
The supergroup just stepped off the stage after a massive show in South Korea Thursday night. While more than 15,000 were on hand for the show, everyone had to follow strict COVID protocols, set by the government.
In a statement before the show, BTS' management co. Big Hit Music said, "Cheering loudly, yelling, chanting and standing up during 'BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – Seoul' is strictly prohibited according to government guidelines."
This clapper gave all it had 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cGEUzU8tzd— Diana⁷ 🇦🇷 🇰🇷 WAS IN #PTS_SEOUL😭💜 (@MayaPark28) March 10, 2022 @MayaPark28
However, fans were provided with "clappers" -- and they used them to full potential -- synchronizing claps to the songs, and making plenty of noise in the process.
Thursday's show was the first of 3 the group, who hails from South Korea, will have in their home country ... it's the first they've performed there since the pandemic.
We should note ... the stadium where the group performed has the capability to hold 70,000 so the 15,000 fans in attendance were also way scaled-down.