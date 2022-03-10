BTS Show in South Korea Bans Standing and Singing, Fans Use Clappers

Play video content

BTS fans had to get innovative in how to celebrate their favorite band -- with standing, singing and shouting prohibited at a recent concert -- but they were still able to bring the noise.

The supergroup just stepped off the stage after a massive show in South Korea Thursday night. While more than 15,000 were on hand for the show, everyone had to follow strict COVID protocols, set by the government.

In a statement before the show, BTS' management co. Big Hit Music said, "Cheering loudly, yelling, chanting and standing up during 'BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – Seoul' is strictly prohibited according to government guidelines."

This clapper gave all it had 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cGEUzU8tzd — Diana⁷ 🇦🇷 🇰🇷 WAS IN #PTS_SEOUL😭💜 (@MayaPark28) March 10, 2022 @MayaPark28

However, fans were provided with "clappers" -- and they used them to full potential -- synchronizing claps to the songs, and making plenty of noise in the process.

Thursday's show was the first of 3 the group, who hails from South Korea, will have in their home country ... it's the first they've performed there since the pandemic.