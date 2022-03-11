Johnny Knoxville Gets Revenge On Sami Zayn, Shares His Phone Number Via Plane Banner

Play video content

Johnny Knoxville just got back at Sami Zayn for blowing up his phone and talking crap on Thursday ... by sharing the WWE Superstar's phone number for all of Los Angeles to see!!

TMZ Sports just obtained video of the "Jackass" star executing his latest stunt on Friday ... explaining his actions in a hilarious video.

"So yesterday, Sami Zayn got my personal phone number and was texting and stalking me all day," Knoxville says.

"So today, for my birthday, I am flying his phone number over Los Angeles. 407-574-1532. See ya at WrestleMania, Shnookums."

Of course, Zayn and Knoxville have been beefing for months -- and it came to a head last week when JK cost Zayn a WWE title.

Knoxville has previously challenged Zayn to a match at WrestleMania, which Sami had denied, saying Johnny has no business being in WWE.

But, that all changed when Knox personally helped Ricochet beat Zayn for the Intercontinental title ... with Sami calling out the stuntman and demanding a fight in Dallas next month at AT&T Stadium.

The prank was a huge success -- as Zayn already tweeted about his phone ringing off the hook.