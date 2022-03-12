Clowns Greet Fleeing Ukrainian Children, Lifting Spirits at Borders

Play video content Twitter/@andrewkimmel

The Ukraine crisis is no laughing matter, but that doesn't mean people fleeing couldn't use a smile -- especially the little ones ... to which one group of clowns has devoted itself.

Check out these clips shot by journo Andrew Kimmel, who's on the ground there documenting the devastation ... but also, a bit of magic at the same time. In this case, the much-needed clownery comes courtesy of a nonprofit called The Dream Doctors Project.

Play video content Twitter/@andrewkimmel

TDDP teams up with hospitals around the world and drops in these professional performers wherever they're needed, acting as a therapeutic way for folks -- especially children -- to cope with whatever they're going through ... and in this case, you see it's working wonders.

Kimmel reports that this specific group of clowns -- who go by the names of Slinky, Buzz and Shemesh -- met these families at the Ukrainian border near Palanca, Moldova ... and right off the bat, were happy to entertain the children in a variety of ways.

As you can see ... they were well prepared to get a chuckle by any means necessary -- be it via gag toys, balloons, pranks, jokes, juggling and even some tasty treats they had on hand.

Even on the bus ride over to a camp where they were treated/housed ... the show went on, and you can tell that not only the kids appreciated the gesture -- but their parents did as well. Considering the horror of what they'd just left behind ... this obviously goes a long way.

In addition to lifting spirits and serving as a morale boost, the Dream Doctors also had a ton of supplies at the ready, including clothing, food, and yes, even toys ... and were willing to help in any possible.