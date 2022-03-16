Zip Line Kid Crashes into Sloth in Costa Rican Rainforest

Play video content Storyful

Traffic jams happen in Costa Rican jungles too, or at least they do when a zip-lining kid suddenly crashes into ... a freakin' sloth!!!

Ya gotta see this video ... the kid hops on the zip line, and starts to pick up some serious speed, when about 12 seconds into his journey he slams into a sloth that's also moving down the cable -- but, naturally, at a sloth's pace.

The boy comes to a screeching and jarring halt in a head-to-head collision ... and the sloth hangs on for dear life.

Everyone looks a little shaken up, but no one appears to be seriously injured, though the sloth seems a little ticked off at the humans before slowly keeping it moving along the zip line.

The incident went down Sunday in La Fortuna, Costa Rica ... an area known for its zip lines and suspended bridges which offer views of lakes and volcanoes, and apparently up-close encounters with sloths.