This Amazing GPS Virtual Fence Can Guide Your Lost Dog Home

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

What if you could keep your dog in its own yard without the need for fences or underground wires? What if you could track and train your dog in real-time and help guide it home when lost? And, what if you could do all this for a fraction of the cost of traditional fences? If this all sounds too good to be true, it isn't, thanks to the Halo 2 with Cesar Millan.

Halo 2 is the safest and most advanced virtual fence for your four-legged friend. It uses GPS to protect, track and train your dog -- and can even guide them home. The average tracking collar only alerts you once your pet has escaped, but Halo 2 actually prevents them from escaping the boundaries you’ve defined.

The Halo 2 lets you create up to 20 unique GPS wireless fences for less than the cost of one in-ground wire fence. Once your fence is saved and synced in the app, your dog's Halo 2 collar automatically guides them to stay inside the boundaries. It also keeps track of your dog’s activity levels and can track them if they do manage to escape. And because the system uses GPS, Wi-Fi and cellular signals won’t interfere with the system.

Cesar Millan, the "Dog Whisperer," designed Halo 2's expert training program. This system teaches you how to safely train your dog using positive associations. To do this, you'll learn to set customizable feedback using sound, vibration and (optional) static that's just right for your dog's learning style. The result will be a very good boy or girl that exceeds your expectations.

Best of all, you can try the Halo 2, knowing it offers a 100-percent satisfaction guarantee. You’ve got nothing to lose and a lot to gain. So click here to learn more.