Shaquille O'Neal Nails Free Throw During DJ Set

Shaquille O'Neal was an awful free-throw shooter during his career, but the Hall of Famer might've finally sorted it out ... 'cause he drained a shot right in the middle of his DJ set!!

The Big Aristotle has had a successful second career as a DJ since retiring from the league in 2011 ... and combined both of his passions at once at a recent concert by taking a mini ball and shooting at a hoop in the crowd.

But, unlike half the free throws he shot in his career (love you, Shaq) ... this one actually went in!!

O'Neal -- who shot an abysmal 52.7 percent from charity stripe during his career -- was never known to be able to hit clutch free throws late in the game ... but this time around, he hit it with ease!!

Everything from the form to the release looked good ... with Shaq even using his patent one-handed push shot ... and everyone loved it!!