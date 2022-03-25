Academy Awards Covid PCR Test Results Send Stars Into Panic Mode

Emotions always run high for nominees ahead of the Oscars ... but fear is in the air especially this year, as attendees wait nervously for their COVID test results.

Everyone who wants entry to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood must show proof of a negative COVID test and proof of vaccination -- well, with the exception of the presenters and the performers. For some reason, they don't have to show proof of vaccination ... just a negative test.

There's a lot riding on this ... the folks nominated want to attend -- badly -- and the nervousness surrounding testing has its own catch phrase ... swab sweat.

For some reason, the celebs who are required to be tested have to get not just one negative PCR test, but 2. This is way more restrictive than L.A. County's current guidelines.

Best Director nominee Kenneth Branagh is sweating it for sure ... he tested positive for COVID and is self-isolating. Unclear if he'll make the show..