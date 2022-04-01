Browns' David Njoku Supports Brother, Evidence, At WWE Tryouts; Chats With Triple H

Play video content

On the eve of the biggest event in sports entertainment -- WrestleMania 38 -- Browns tight end David Njoku is in Texas to support his younger brother, Evidence, at his WWE tryouts.

TMZ Sports is told David made the trip to Frisco, TX ... for his little brother who was showcasing some of his athletic pedigree in front of WWE officials. We're told he took part in a 3-day talent tryout WWE is hosting in conjunction with Mania.

We're also told Evidence Njoku was one of 50 college athletes who took part in the event ... and David attended the workouts for moral support.

Njoku, who's played five seasons in the NFL, also got a chance to step inside the square circle -- and, the best part, he got to chat it up with WWE exec Triple H.

In the video, HHH is telling David some of the ins and outs of being a professional wrestler ... and how it's up to the talent to protect one another inside the ring.

The pass-catching tight end was joined by newly signed WWE superstar, Gable Steveson, an NCAA & Olympic champion, Bellator MMA star Valerie Loureda, and upcoming prospect, AJ Ferrari.

Of course, Gable is one of the most promising young wrestlers in the company ... with many in the biz predicting the Olympic gold medalist will go on to superstardom one day.

As for David Njoku ... even though it was his bro trying out, ya have to wonder if the NFL star has any interest in professional wrestling after he hangs up the pads.

Play video content