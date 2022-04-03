Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Hidden under this pucker-lipped celeb scramble is one rich woman, and now it's up to you to figure out what face lies between these blinding, diamond hoops.

This blinged out wife was born in New York City and eventually made her way to the west coast. Although her child acting career did not last long, you may have seen her in the TV show "Bewitched." If the face is still throwing you off, try and recount her love for shoulder pads and Christmas time.